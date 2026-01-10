Chudey Pride (Ph.D) is a Mass Communication Lecturer and Mentor. He spoke with ISIOMA MADIKE on issues relating to some fading culture in Nigerian tertiary institutions’ campuses, saying some explanations for what may be perceived as concerns or abridgment of student freedoms is borne out of generational paradigm shift. Excerpts

How would you react to some of the changes in Nigeria’s higher institutions’ environments, with regards to students’ freedoms?

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to contribute to your inquiry on your concern about student freedom(s) in higher educational institutions in Nigeria. Let me lay the foundation by highlighting the fundamental roles of higher education, using the university system as an example.

Universities as an aspect of higher education are formal institutions established by laws of their operating national and or state environments to provide higher education in form of teaching and learning, intellectual development, research, personal development, community development and engagement, human capacity(human capital) development, character formation and enhancement, discipline, ethical and normative behaviour, social order(liness), networking, benchmarking for global recognition of standards of certification, teamwork for students, prior to the world of work/enterprise, civic maturity, mentoring, social development, and career/business capacity grooming, and more.

Universities and other higher educational institutions, be they polytechnics, health educational institutions, military higher educational/professional institutions, faith-based institutions, like seminaries or their counterparts, and similar higher educational institutions perform the above roles in the lives of their students, for the benefit of their environment.

Are you saying there are no visible changes on the campuses?

The extant roles and rules of universities and other institutions of learning remain the same: cumulative individual development for better societal involvement and contribution.

Universities (and their counterparts in higher education) are a microcosm of society, they operate communities with large human and often young population, especially in present times, and they live and attend to their academic, social, religious, personal, and community activities in the community of others.

This presupposes that there should beorder, rules, regulations, codes of conduct, guidelines for normative and ethical behaviour, respect for authority, dignity for self and for others, discipline, moral behaviour, honesty, courtesy, respect for timelines and deadlines, proper attitude to hygiene and the environment, among other expectations. All the above are important in understanding my perspective and the other responses I have provided in this interview.

Does that address the issue of campus freedom raised?

The Code of Conduct and Institutional Rules are the issues here, and so, I will address them specifically. With regard to the concerns about codes and guidelines, these have always been there in higher education, and I remember that we were given Student Handbooks in our days as undergraduate or postgraduate students.

These handbooks contained codes, expectations and penalties for any default, ranging from suspension to expulsion. More severe cases that border on criminality attract prosecution, and in some cases conviction.

That some private universities decided to stick to enforcement of their codes and fight against moral laxity and arrant impunity which could be imported into their environment by students (be they undergraduates or postgraduates) is a matter of university policy aimed at better grooming of their students.

Do you endorse dress code on campuses?

Let us look at the concern for dress code. Some people may be worried about it, and even complain about a worse scenario of wearing a uniform.

There would have been an established basis for that kind of decision to forestall indecent dressing and maybe to enable the university to checkmate incursion of undesirable elements into the system that may come to cause havoc.

I am not making a defense for wearing uniforms in the university or polytechnic, but uniforms are official clothing. If there are reasons for introducing such in any specific environment, then perhaps they could be excused.

People wear uniforms in defence/ military higher institutions, seminarians wear uniforms (cassocks) in senior seminaries, nurses and midwives-to-be wear uniforms in nursing schools, uniforms are compulsory in quasi and paramilitary institutions of training and even in post-training work environments. Personally, I do not see the matter of dress code as an erosion of freedom.

A lot of laxity crept into youth dressing in the last 20 years, and any conscientious person and institution who has respect for the dignity of the human person would seek a positive solution to such defiance and indecent attires that some students wear in and out of campus.

As a higher education professional and educator, I encourage students to dress well not wearing bathroom slippers or tattered jeans to classes/lectures, because we are training them to fit into the larger society and they need to imbibe the culture of good dressing preparatory to life after school, and the world of work.

What was it like in your days?

Good question! Our days were different, gratefully different. Most students were decently dressed, those who had few clothings kept them neat and wore them with dignity.

There were codes of conduct in hostels, with porters always diligently attending to cases of misdemeanour, which were less flagrant, good comportment in lecture rooms, librar- ies, and refectories. Student parties and get-together were for decent entertainment, social networking and recreation.

There was no official rule for morning assemblies, and it was understandable, because many students then despite their age were disciplined, focused, and mindful of parental and family background, honour and dignity. Hostel life was enjoyable, four to a room, and roommates had respect for one another, and their need for privacy.

The issues of monitoring of telephone calls and permission to travel out of campus were not there because of the high level of discipline and compliance that were mostly self-enforced.

We had no mobile phones and regular telephones were scanty and often irregular, they were in porters’ lodge and it took grace and luck to receive calls and have useful distant communications.

We travelled freely without fear, without anxiety and we cultivated useful friendships. We had great respect for our lecturers and university staff, and they treated students with respect, as well. The lectures were firm in encouraging discipline and self-development.

It is important to note that those were years when societal expectations and community love were key; when moral cautions like “remember the son/ daughter of who you are” and similar ones were reminders of good grooming.

Do these not infringe on the freedom hitherto enjoyed in an academic environment?

Like I said in the foregoing, the academic environment is what it is, a place for high moral standards, dignity and respect for the human person and a community of learners and mentors that prepare people for future life in an orderly society.

There is no absolute freedom. People have to live their lives in consideration of the freedom and dignity of others, knowing one’s boundaries, and staying within such limits, as university rules demand, allow one greater freedom to co-exist in a safe and lawful society.

Academic freedoms are still there; students and lecturers interact and discuss ideas, projects, philosophies, politics, and more in the comfort of a university environment with little or no gagging and intimidation. Again, there is a need for limits, so that the society can survive.

What could have been the justification for all these?

The justification, better still some explanations, for what may be perceived as concerns or abridgment of student freedoms is borne out of generational paradigm shift. A lot of things have changed from the 1990s to the present day. One of such things is technology explosion.

The mobile phone and internet came with disruption of values and affront to normative conduct. Then came Social Media with its glitters, jitters, and unfettered digital freedom.

Teenagers and youth go wild on the technology and defy age-long discipline, morality and restraint. Many of them carry the defiance, impudence and impropriety into universities, and pose challenge of corrupting influences to other students, hence the need for control(s), and for return to morally-conscious grooming which assemblies and institutional fellowships provide veritable opportunities for monitoring, training and inspiration.

Similarly, challenges to safety and security made institutional leaderships, especially private universities, to design safety valves and build protective mechanisms to secure the students (our children, our citizens) in their care.

They need to know where the students are, what they do, who they connect with outside of the campus for the students’ safety and the institution’s credibility and reputation. To borrow the words of Thomas Paine in the opening line of his 1776 pamphlet, The American Crisis, “these are times that try men’s souls’’.