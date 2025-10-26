Change Of Service Chiefs: Tinubu Demonstrates Proactive Leadership – Kwankwaso

The recent replacement of Nigeria’s Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as a proactive and precautionary step toward addressing the nation’s lingering security challenges, rather than a response to speculation or political pressure.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday, the Director of Finance at Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, commended President Tinubu for demonstrating leadership that listens and acts in response to citizens’ concerns.

According to Kwankwaso, “The President’s action is a sign of leadership that listens and responds when citizens cry out, not one that dismisses their outcries as baseless or unfounded.”

Kwankwaso, a staunch member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), congratulated the President, saying his decision reflects readiness to make tough choices necessary to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu has reaffirmed that the safety of Nigerians must come before sentiment, loyalty, or routine showmanship by security chiefs,” he said. “He has shown that the lives of Nigerians matter more than friendship, political alignment, or tribal sentiments.”

Kwankwaso noted that the new Service Chiefs bring renewed intelligence, coordination, and morale to the armed forces, backed by the President’s political will and prompt attention to security matters.

“The insecurity confronting the nation requires commanders who understand both the battlefield and the minds of those they lead,” he stated. “It demands fresh leadership capable of innovation, technology integration, and inspiring renewed confidence among troops.”

He urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to justify the President’s confidence by delivering tangible results.

“President Tinubu has made it clear that underperformance will no longer be tolerated. Their actions must be defined by results, restoring peace, saving lives, and rebuilding confidence in communities long haunted by violence,” Kwankwaso said.

He further called on Nigerians to unite behind the President’s decision, emphasizing that national security is a shared responsibility.

“For now, Nigerians must rally behind this decisive move. The security of our nation demands unity, vigilance, and faith in our collective mission for peace. President Tinubu has played his part by resetting the system; the new Service Chiefs must now prove that the nation’s renewed hope is not misplaced,” he added.