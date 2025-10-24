Change Of Service Chiefs Not Affirmation Of Coup Rumour – Presidency Clarifies

The Presidency has clarified that resident Bola Tinubu’s decision to change the Service Chiefs was not a confirmation of the speculation of a botched coup attempt by some military officers.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, made this clarification later on Friday, October 24.

According to him, the appointment of Service Chiefs is a routine exercise within the constitutional mandate of the President.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he said, the President has the responsibility of recalibrating the nation’s security architecture for optimal performance.

He affirmed that the President acted within his constitutional powers and prerogative in relieving the former Service Chiefs of their duties.

“It is a routine. The President, as the Grand Commander of the order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can make appointments just as he changed the ministers a few months ago,” Dare said.