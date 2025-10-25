Change Of Service Chiefs Not Affirmation Of Coup Rumour, Presidency Clarifies

The Presidency has clarified that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to change the service Chiefs was not a confirmation of the speculation of a botched coup attempt by some military officers.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr Sunday Dare, made the clarification later on Friday. According to him, the appointment of service Chiefs is a routine exercise within the constitutional mandate of the President.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he said, the President has the responsibility of recalibrating the nation’s security architecture for optimal performance. He affirmed that the President acted within his constitutional powers and prerogative in relieving the former Service Chiefs of their duties.

“It is a routine. The President, as the Grand Commander of the order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can make appointments just as he changed ministers a few months ago,” Dare said.

President Tinubu has made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs earlier in the day. The move came on the heels of a speculated foiled coup attempt by some military officers. It was speculated that the planned coup, meant to topple the Tinubu’s administration on October 25, was foiled with 16 officers currently facing disciplinary action.

Some officers in the Office of the National Security Advised (ONSA) were fingered in the speculated attempt. Military authorities have, however, debunked this speculation that has refused to simmer until the President’s latest action.

A release by Dare on Friday read: “The President appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff. “The new Chief of Army Staff is Major-General W. Shaibu. Air Vice Marshall S.K Aneke is Chief of Air Staff while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff.

Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye retains his position. “The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, expresses most profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the other Service Chiefs for their patriotic service, and dedicated leadership.

“The President charges the newly appointed Service Chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that de- fine the Armed Forces of Nigeria. “All appointments take immediate effect.”