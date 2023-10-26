Change of Business Spurs MABISCO to Shut Down Operations

Mayor Biscuits Company Limited (MABIS- CO), the owners of the only major indigenous biscuits company in Nigeria, said it would be selling the multi-million-dollar biscuits plant to reinvest the proceeds into a new line of business.

The announcement for the sale of the factory was made in a statement signed by the Finance Director of the company, Mr. Segun Matthew, in Lagos. MABISCO, established in 2016, with the state-of-the-art biscuits manufacturing technologies has a total capacity of 3.5tonnes per hour with access to Shell LNG Gas terminal.

The plant has packing machines that have the capacity to do 350 packs per minute. MABISCO is situated in Agbara Industrial Zone, Ogun State and it has a land area of 73,732.391 Square metres (sq2m). Prior to shutting down operations in March 2023, MABISCO has inaugurated over 300 established distributors nationwide in seven years.

In seven years, MABISCO has accumulated five per cent market share in the Nigerian biscuits market, with a sustained market presence in the north, west and east of the country. The plant is open to two sales options that includes selling the plant or sale of the machines.

According to Mr. Matthew, “we want to sell MABISCO because we want to concentrate on our area of core competence of business,’ adding that ‘to achieve that we have to divest appropriately.”