Change of Baton at Ftan as Aliyu Gets Mandate To Chart New Course for Tourism

The much-anticipated Annual General Meeting/Election 2025 of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) was heralded with a lot of trappings, twists and turns; however, it ended on a celebratory and historic note.

Being the 28th edition of the annual gathering of the federation, which is the umbrella body for tourism operators in the private sector, it was in many ways significant and historic as it among other things showed the resilience and strength of the federation in weathering the storms over the years to get to its present stage.

Though many observers would say that the federation has not in 28 years of its existence recorded earth-shaking milestones, the fact that it is still standing tall today, is of course, something to be celebrated. Given that the AGM this year was an elective one, also gave the federation and its federating units something to look forward to as the birth of a new era is in the offing.

The theme of the AGM was: Tourism Policy, Implementation, Promotion and Government: The stake of the private sector, with the former Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, as the keynote speaker while the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, was the special guest of honour.

Onung: Setting the tone

Nkereuwem Onung, the outgone president of the federation, having completed his tenure of two terms, four years in all, set the tone for the gathering when he took his members down memory lane, outlining some of the moments and events that have defined the federation within the four years of his regime.

He was full of gratitude to God and members for the opportunity to serve them. ‘‘I am honoured and give gratitude to Almighty God for the privilege to serve this great federation for the last four years,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘I thank everyone for the cooperation enjoyed in the last four years and the goodwill to move the federation forward.’’

On his scorecard, he disclosed among others; the laying of structures for the running of the federation; and establishment of partnerships across board and with the government. However, he admitted that, ‘‘we faced some challenges, but with resilience we faced and surmounted them.’’

Looking ahead, he submitted that the government needs to take seriously the development and promotion of tourism, noting that oil is exhaustible, but tourism, he said is inexhaustible.

To this end, he advised, ‘‘we need to fund it and take it seriously, recognise its potential for creating more jobs and boost the economy.’’ He called for unlocking of massive infrastructure and marketing of the country.

Onung also noted that tourism should be used to foster strong image for the country, saying, ‘‘it is the capital that we need to attract people to our country.’’

He concluded on a positive note, tasking the new administration taking over from him to march forward in confidence as the dream of a better nation and tourism is within reach. ‘‘We look forward with great confidence that the incoming executive council will take it further and ensure that we have a more robust industry and federation.

Abisoye: Commended Onung for being stablising force

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr Abisoye Fagade, in his goodwill message that was very succinct and poignant, spoke of the need for partnership and setting the industry on the straight path for sustainable success.

He also harped on professionalising the sector by embracing the right standards and regulation, which he noted that NIHOTOUR is keen on enthroning in partnership with FTAN.

He commended the outgone president for the key role he played in holding together the different strands of the industry and in creating a balance as well as being a stablising force.

‘‘I thank the outgoing president for all that he has been doing to bring balance in our industry that has never been regulated. For being the ‘Obong Attah.’’

Esewhaye: We can’t do it alone, needs FTAN to be on board

The Acting Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Richard Ovie Esewhaye, used the occasion to outline issues affecting the development of Nigerian tourism, the achievements of NTDA, and its ongoing activities as well as the need for partnership and working together through the rough road ahead.

He stressed the need for the private sector to work closely with NTDA on regulation of the sector through the ongoing registration, classification and grading of tourism establishments across the country.

Esewhaye further noted that the government can’t do it alone hence the need for collaboration in developing and promoting the sector to ensure that the benefits trickle down. Saying, ‘‘we need to build a framework that is consistent and trusted. We need FTAN and its structures to move ahead.

‘‘FTAN must continue to be bold as a lobby group, a think tank and initiate investments,’’ he said, while projecting a new tourism in the horizon. ‘‘We are here to transform tourism and this can only happen if both the private and public sectors stand and work together.’’

SON: We’ve enjoyed good relationship with FTAN

The Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunomso, who was represented by Mrs Chidinma Euwzie, Head, Conformity and Assessment Unit, commended the federation for its partnership with SON in trying to bring sanity and standard, noting that their relationship has spanned over 20 years.

According to him, ‘‘We have been working with FTAN for over 20 years to bring about and ensure that standards and any tool for implementation, inspection, certification, and auditing among others that may be applied will be recognised anywhere in the world.

‘‘SON and FTAN held the first ever standardisation conference in 2024 and we hope to do that again this year. We have a good relationship with the outgoing president and with him, we have achieved a lot.

‘‘We are here to give the needed support to FTAN and ensure that the relationship with SON continues. SON is here to guide you and warehouse the standard that you have created.’’

Musawa: Reiterates existing collaboration with FTAN

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa in her speech, applauded the federation, stressing the need for the existing partnership between the Ministry and the federation to be elevated.

She also used the occasion to highlight some of the programmes of the Ministry, noting that the Ministry is poised to putting Nigerian tourism on the global map, working with FTAN and others within the private sector space.

‘‘This gathering is not only timely but also a welcomed opportunity to reaffirm and reposition the long-standing relationship between FTAN and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy,’’ said Musawa.

Adding, ‘‘The Ministry has already begun the implementation of one of the most ambitious tourism initiatives in Nigeria’s history—the Tourism and Creative Economy Zones (TCEZs).

‘‘These zones are designed to unlock the economic potential of our rich cultural assets, heritage monuments, natural sites, and the creative industry, by providing infrastructure, incentives, and regulatory support for private sector investment.

‘‘Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the tourism and creative sectors, we are positioning tourism not just as a leisure activity but as a national economic pillar.

‘‘The Renewed Hope Agenda has tourism clearly embedded as a job-creating, wealth-generating, and image-enhancing sector. This is the moment we have long waited for—and I believe FTAN must take full advantage of the opportunity.’’

Presentations/entertainment

The AGM also afforded a number of organisations to make presentations on their products and services. One of such firms was Intraverse, a technology-based firm, which specialises on curating devices and applications for the development and promotion of tourism services and products.

On the entertainment front, there were a lot of colours and excitement, with the troupe of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) delighting the crowd with entertaining, cultural performance. While two young and aspiring Nigerian poets and spoken words artistes, Adesola and Global Gloria enthralled the audience with their creative and breathtaking renditions.

Irukera: FTAN needs to provide leadership for tourism to thrive

A brainstorming section on the theme, Tourism Policy, Implementation, Promotion and Governance: The stake of the private sector, was led by Babatunde Irukera, the former Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Promotion Commission (FCCPC).

In his insightful presentation, Irukera made it clear that the only reason Nigerian economy is experiencing downturn today is because tourism is missing from the table. According to him, until tourism takes its central place in the national discourse, especially on the economic front, Nigeria’s economy and development, will remain on the periphery.

To this end, he charged FTAN, which is the umbrella body of operators in the private sector, to step up to the plate by providing leadership at the national level, which he said is presently lacking. FTAN’s stake, he said is to be at the table by providing leadership.

‘‘The biggest factor holding our economy down is that tourism is missing in action,’’ he declared, explaining that the days of business following the government is no more, but now it is government that follows business.

The discourse on the theme was further amplified by the panelists, which had Irukera, Fagade, Yinka Folami (President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies – NANTA), Tomi Akinbogun (Former President of FTAN), and Friday Anumba (A Director in NTDA), with Justina Ovat, as the moderator of the session.

Aliyu pledges new dawn for tourism, FTAN

A major activity of the AGM this year was the election of a new Executive Council to pilot the affairs of the federation for the next two years. At the end of the keenly contested election, the former First Deputy President of the federation, Dr Badaki Aliyu, emerged the new president, defeating his rival, Professor Wasiu Babalola.

In his acceptance speech, he commended the members and federating associations for their support while calling for unity and closing of ranks by the members especially those who lost out in the election.

He then went ahead to give a hint of what his agenda for the federation in the next two years would be in what he tagged as: Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM).

“Together, we are about to begin a new chapter. Let it be known that tourism in Nigeria has found a new voice, a new vision, and a renewed vigour,” he declared.

Aliyu, who is also the Managing Director/CEO of Blissy Hospitality and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), further said:

‘‘The contest is over. The time for work has arrived. Let us now come together, not as rivals but as compatriots, not just as business owners but as ambassadors of tourism development. I pay tribute to all our past leaders whose tireless efforts have brought FTAN to where we are today. You laid the foundation—we will now build the structure. And I assure you, we will not let you down. We are not here to waste time. We are ready to hit the ground running.

‘‘We will hold stakeholders’ engagements before the end of this year, bringing all arms of the sector together to collectively shape our direction. Under my leadership, FTAN will be governed by principles of: Transparency in financial management; Inclusivity, as no voice shall be ignored, and no hand will be left idle; Committee-based participation as every member will have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully; Humility in service because we are here to serve, not to rule. ‘‘Let me be clear, all elected officers must roll up their sleeves. This is not a ceremonial title; it is a responsibility we must carry with discipline and vision. Let me also state that no association can thrive without a succession plan.

‘‘And so, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of tourism leaders by providing young professionals with meaningful roles. I call on young professionals to join FTAN’s registered associations aligned with their interests.

‘‘May FTAN rise, may Nigerian tourism thrive, and may our collective efforts bear fruit for generations to come.’’

Executive Council of FTAN

Dr Badaki Aliyu – President

Mrs Susan Akporiaye – First Deputy President

Mrs Justina Ovat – Second Deputy President

Mrs Bolaji Mustapha – Treasurer

Aworetan Olayemi – Membership Secretary I

Onofiok Ekong Jnr. – Financial Secretary

Mrs Funmi Kazeem – Vice President, FCT

Faith Esohe Essien – Vice President, South South

Franklin Ihejirika – Public Relations Officer (South)

Angela Dokpesi – Public Relations Officer (North)

Gbenga Sunmonu – Vice President, South West

Uche Wilson – Vice President, South East

Dr Muhammadu Nasiru Yusuf – Vice President, North East

Alhaji Danfulani – Vice President, North West

Susan Iyoryisa – Vice President, North Central

Bolaji Kilani – Membership Secretary I

Geraldine Itoe, Membership Secretary III

Dr Oludayo Gideon – Internal Auditor