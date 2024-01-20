Change in Nigeria Depends on The People Not Leadership –Akande

…Says Obasanjo’s Government Killed Bola Ige

… Wants Return to 1960 Constitution

Chief Bisi Akande is the pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC Chieftain recently bared his mind on some burning issues of national interest during his media chat with journalists as part of activities marking his 85th birthday in his Ila Orangun country home. AYOBAMI AGBOOLA was there and brings excerpts:

There have been reactions to your book, “My Participation”, do you have apology to any of those mentioned in the book?

I have no apology for saying the truth. Everything I wrote is true and none has ever come out to challenge me. One press man said ‘I did not read the book and I will not read it because the book is bad.’ I have written mine, let others go and write theirs. There is a plan by the opposition parties to form a coalition with the intent to defeat the ruling APC at the national level come 2027, what is your take on this sir? As a matter of fact, I can say categorically that returning PDP to power in 2027 will cause more suffering for Nigerians. The proposal by the opposition parties to form a coalition and dislodge the ruling party at the federal level would not offer Nigerians respite from the current hardship. If PDP was rejected and the same PDP coalesced again and people say, okay we will go back to it, the people will go back to their suffering. PDP was defeated because it had no clue. APC came in, it inherited a very difficult, weak, and dilapidated political and economic foundation called Nigeria. If you are driving and suddenly, maybe something happens in front and you have to turn, whether you do it by U-turn or you do it another way, there will be screeches.

“Those are the screeches you are seeing now in repairing damages that have been done over the years. We are talking of damages done from 1960 to 2015 and no matter what, Buhari too was not perfect. The way he managed the dilapidated arrangement would not be the same way Bola Tinubu would manage it because they don’t come from the same background even if they are twins. Even their advisers will not be the same. So the effects won’t be the same on the society itself because society itself is weak already.

Nigerians are complaining about the current economic situation, don’t you think this will have negative effect on your party?

The desired change in fortune will depend on Nigerians and not the leadership in charge of the affairs of the nation. A society that doesn’t know how to work, that is the foundation upon which you want to build whether what Buhari called Change or what Bola Tinubu called Renewed Hope, it depends on the society. It would have been easier if Buhari or Bola Tinubu ruled in Europe or America or China. Those societies believe in work. Whether you reject APC or readopt PDP or stay with APC, your fate can only change with you as a citizen, not with a leader

In the running of Nigeria, do you think the 1999 Constitution is good to run the country effectively or we should go back to 1960 constitution?

I will prefer 1960 Constitution to be the best to run Nigeria; it is the best! For example, in 1960 constitution, if you are a member of national and state assembly, you are on part time, you go to your work, politics wasn’t work then, farmers go to the farm, lawyers go to their chambers, doctors go to their hospital… and when it is time for meeting they go to meeting and they’re paid them sitting allowance, everybody knows that they are doing it in the interest of the public. But the military, because they wanted to stay permanently in power, started paying them salary and everybody left their job to become a politician. You leave your job, you become politician, you have nothing to do, nothing to produce, then you want to be materialistic. You become fake because you have departed from a good thing to bad. Until you retrace your steps you can’t have it well. If you are talking about restructuring, you don’t need much, throw away this present constitution which is not written by anybody and look at present day reality to adjust it.

Corruption is one of the major challenges and a terrible cog in the wheel of the nation’s development, how do you think this can be tackled?

In Nigeria, corruption is not the first thing to fight otherwise you get perished. The mindset is corrupt. The man who wants prosperity by miracle is corrupt. You want to own a car, house by miracle, you are already a corrupt man. In a country where everybody is corrupt, who is that leader, who will bell the cat. So you are only blaming the leader, but you are corrupt yourself. Go to religious circle, everybody wants comfort without work. Present generation don’t want to work. They want everything by miracle, such a community can never be prosperous. No leader can make them prosperous. They will just be blaming government. A country where everybody is corrupt like Nigeria, nobody can solve the problem.

You are one of the founders of Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere; going by the visions on which the group was founded, what can you say about the present state of the group?

Afenifere’s soul left with the demise of Chief Bola Ige. Although, after his demise, we elected Pa Fasoranti to lead the group, its soul had left with Ige’s death. I don’t know who the leader is now, remember I am a founding member of the group and it activities were directed by the late Bola Ige but since his de- mise, the soul of the group also left. What the group needs is not reorganisation because it is just an organisation which can be replaced by others. Breaking off from Nigeria is not what the Yoruba race needs. Afenifere is just an organisation, many other ones have been formed after Afenifere, I am not a conspiracy theorist who believes that if Yoruba is cut out of Nigeria, the race would be better off. If you cannot manage yourself within the Nigeria nation, it would be worse if you secede from the entity.

On the dispute between Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola many believe that the effect of the rift was the outcome of the last election in Osun where APC lost power to PDP, as a leader of the Party, what are you doing to bring the two warring members together?

I can assure you the Minister of Ma- rine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and ex-Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola will soon end their differ- ences and work together. Remember that disagreement in politics is different from that of the one between house wives. But, the dispute between the duo would not last. Both Oyetola and Aregbesola are my children. They will be calm and patient. They will be happy like me. No single person can build or destroy the politics of Osun State. But I am sure that character deter- mines friendship. I am sure that the animosity between them will grow weak. The one who is aggrieved will be appeased. In no distance time, they will work together. In 2020, they brought the fight before me and I tried my best. When it went bad, I risked my life to reconcile them. I got to know about their fight during COVID-19. I was surprised.

I called them for a meeting and they ended the fighting in my presence but still continued with it after they left. The reconciliatory meeting was witnessed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I discovered that their followers were angry. I started calling them federal constituencies by constituencies to meet with stakeholders. I set up committees. This was during COVID-19. I am old. If I contracted the virus, the chances of me surviving were slim, but these people had high chances of surviving it. I risked my life to reconcile them.

What can you say about your experience while you were serving as the Deputy Governor in the old Oyo State?

I have never lobbied for any political offices. After serving as the Deputy Governor in old Oyo State. The then military regime arrested us and sent us to prison. They alleged that we stole money. As at then, all I had in both bank and home was N2,000.00. I neither built a house nor bought a car then. At first, I thought it was a joke until they threw us in prison where we spent months before we were charged to court. It was during the military regime. Our political party then was Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). The military alleged that we used the government money to purchase cars. They pressurised us to accept that truly we stole the said money. They charged us to court where it was al- leged that we used the stolen money to purchase cars. Some local government chairmen admitted that they used the government money to buy cars on the directives of the governor and his deputy.

Court asked them to calculate the total amount expended on the purchase of the vehicles which was over N500, 000,00. Surprisingly, the chairmen who admitted to have used the government funds to buy the cars were freed while the two of us who knew nothing about the allegations were sent to prison for offence we knew nothing about.

How did you feel about the treatment melted out on you by the military then?

Military rule is not something we should pray to happen again in Nigeria. The military rules, they kill, they op- press, they destroy. If the military takes over, they don’t think on how to deliver good Governance, they rule with decree not by law. That is why we don’t bother to take their actions seriously. When another regime came in it ordered our release and that was how we came out of the prison after spending four years. When I was released, I couldn’t locate my house again. I didn’t even know where I ought to face, whether to face Lagos, or my country home, Ila-Orangun. I later resolved to face Lagos having realised that my wife was in Lagos. When we reached Lagos, my driver tried all he could to locate my house but, all to no avail. We couldn’t locate the house again.

You said it was the regime of Muhammadu Buhari that sent you to prison and it was the same Buhari you pushed forward as your party’s presidential candidate during the 2015 general election, did you forget all what he did for you?

When Buhari eventually joined us, we didn’t even talk about it at all. We only mafe jest of ourselves whenever the issue came up. What we are looking up to in politics is to serve our people. Before you join politics you must ensure you have another source of income apart from politics. You will use the politics to help your fellow human beings. Your intentions to join politics is to render service to the people and to make life better for the citizenry. We had tried different means to re- move the then ruling government under the leadership of Goodluck Jonathan. We tried all our possible best but we could not realise our mission, so we decided to form alliance with other opposition parties then. I was in the opposition, and we said what we wanted to achieve was to help our country. So, we formed alliance and pushed him forward. And as a result of this, we put the past at the back and that was why we didn’t even remember that it was the same Buhari who sent us to prison.

You are the first governor to rule Osun after the emergence of democracy in 1999, part of what Osun people say about you is that you are stingy, some said you sacked workers. If you cast your mind back to your administration, how do you feel?

I feel very excited because I achieved a lot. I did what people can point to as greatest achievements. But, when they said I’m stingy, I’m not not stingy because as a fact, since the we started the Christmas celebration, there were a lot of people visiting me. We dined and wined. Everyone ate whatever they wanted. Even, my people can testify to this fact, but when they say Bisi Akande is stingy, you should tell them that I’m not stingy, it was the then Osun that was stingy. Why did I say that? It is because when I assumed office as the gover- nor, the salary of the workers then was N260m and the money I met in govern- ment’s account was N150m, so I had to be borrowing N110m every month to pay workers salaries and arrears and all these are on record. The debt was too much but we tried our best to off- load workers arrears and salaries.

After paying the debt the news of workers’ salary increment came and Osun workers demanded minimum salary of N7, 500 as announced by the federal government. While I was thinking on how to cope with the one on ground they were demanding increment to N7,500. We started negotiations but the workers insisted they wanted to be collecting all the money that came into government purse. I realised they wanted to destroy the state. We decided to review the number of workers that we had, the number of workers we really need that would be useful. We looked at it and it was interwoven, for instance, for teachers, we discovered that had large numbers of teachers teaching Yoruba language while there was no enough English, Physics and Biology teachers in our schools.

There was a time I entered a school, Fakunle Grammar school, where I met a teacher, I asked her ‘what sub- ject are you teaching?’ she replied, ‘I’m teaching Physics’, I questioned her further, ‘what course did you study in school?’ and she replied, ” I studied Physical Education”. So, you see the kind of the teachers we had then. Even, when WAEC results was released, Osun took three percent, and it was among the private schools and our teachers were collecting times three to four of what private school teachers were collecting; they wanted to collect all the money but I was managing to save money to employ those we needed. We then employed those we needed then, it was the adjustment that brought about misunderstanding.

I know how you feel about the death of Chief Bola Ige but since the day he was killed, no single person has been arrested; now that your party is in government, do you want a probe of the death of Chief Bola Ige?

It is (Olusegun) Obasanjo’s government that killed Bola Ige. I wrote it down in my diary. Obasanjo government’s constitution didn’t allow us to carry out investigation into who killed Bola Ige. I have said this times without number.