Changan, Jetour, Chery Battle For Nigeria’s Car Of The Year Crown

Nigeria’s automotive landscape is gearing up for a dramatic showdown as three Chinese brands, Changan, Jetour and Chery, emerge as top contenders for the 2025 Nigeria Car of-the-Year award, signalling a profound power shift in the country’s fast-evolving auto market.

The shortlist, Changan CS55, Jetour Dashing and Chery Tiggo 8, were unveiled on Thursday by the Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA) in a statement announcing the finalists for its annual industry honours.

The Changan CS55, which stunned the industry last year after defeating the Toyota Corolla and Kia Rio to clinch the prestigious Car-of-the-Year title, is again in the spotlight as it seeks to defend its crown.

But analysts say competition will be fierce this time around, with Jetour Dashing and Chery Tiggo, 8 recording rising acceptance among Nigerian buyers.

This year’s NAJA International Auto Awards will take place on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, beginning at 6pm.

The event is widely regarded as Nigeria’s most credible and influential celebration of innovation, craftsmanship and excellence in the motoring industry, attracting senior government officials, top industry executives and the media.

According to Theodore Opara, Chairman of NAJA, the 2025 edition reflects the dynamic transformation currently shaping Nigeria’s automotive sector.

“For the first time, Chinese manufacturers are not just competing they are leading the pack,” Opara said. “The quality, technology and market acceptance we’ve seen from these three shortlisted brands show how much the industry is changing.”