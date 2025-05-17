Chanchaga LG: Gov Bago Pledges Support For APC Chair’ship Candidate

Share

In a significant show of political backing, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has pledged his full support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate, Dr Mustapha Jibrin, in the forthcoming Chanchaga Local Government Council elections.

Governor Bago made this public pledge during a courtesy visit by Dr Jibrin and his campaign team to the Niger State liaison office in Abuja, where he lauded the candidate’s dedication and his overwhelming acceptance within the party and community.

“Your emergence as the APC candidate is a clear testament to your perseverance, commitment, and credibility,” Governor Bago said, describing the selection as well-deserved and timely.

Bago acknowledged the unique socio-political and environmental challenges plaguing Chanchaga Local Government, including security threats, social vices, and sanitation issues.

He expressed confidence in Dr. Jibrin’s leadership capacity to tackle these problems with strategic and innovative approaches.

“Chanchaga needs someone who can think outside the box. I urge you to develop actionable solutions that can deliver quick and sustainable results as soon as you assume office,” the governor advised.

Meanwhile, Dr Jibrin, in his remark, thanked Governor Bago for his leadership, mentorship, and support, particularly in the process that led to his emergence as the APC consensus candidate.

He emphasised his commitment to uniting the party and stakeholders within Chanchaga, noting the peaceful and uncontested nature of his candidacy.

“No petitions were filed against my selection, and that reflects the broad acceptance of our collective vision for Chanchaga,” Dr. Jibrin stated.

He further pledged to align closely with the governor’s development agenda, promising to prioritise unity, grassroots engagement, and governance excellence if elected.

Stakeholders Reaffirm Support for Bago Administration

Also speaking at the event, Hadi Garkuwa Saidu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, commended Governor Bago for his strides in transforming Niger State.

He affirmed the administration’s confidence in Dr. Jibrin and promised the full backing of party loyalists and government officials throughout the campaign.

“We remain committed to the governor’s vision for a progressive, secure, and prosperous Niger State, and Dr. Jibrin’s candidacy reflects that mission,” Saidu said.

As the council elections approach, the APC’s unified front and strategic backing for Dr. Jibrin position the party strongly for electoral success in Chanchaga Local Government.

