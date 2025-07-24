CHAN: Remo Stars Players Dominate Eagles B Squad

It was a total domination by players from the Nigeria Premier Football League champion, Remo Stars, as Super Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, released the final squad for the 2025 CHAN competition in three East African countries, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

In the list made available to our correspondent, the 2025 League champion has nine players in the team, with most of them constituting the middle of the pack of the squad.

Apart from Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United), the remaining five midfielders invited by the Malian were part of Remo Stars’ winning squad. The coach invited three players from Ikorodu City and Rivers United with two players coming from Kwara United.

Enyimba, Shooting Stars, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Abia Warriors and Rangers all contributed a player each to the team. CHAN 2024 will be held between August 2 and 30, . Nigeria were drawn in Group D with Senegal, Congo and Sudan.