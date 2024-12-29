CHAN qualifiers: Ruthless Eagles spank sorry Black Stars

Share

It was a top class performance from the Super Eagles B team of as they spanked Black Galaxies of Ghana 3-1 in the second leg of the CHAN qualifiers played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday evening.

Three first half goals was all the home-based lads needed to secure their qualifications for the tournament expected to take place across three different countries; Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The first leg in Accra ended goalless with Ghana seeking to repeat the performance that secured them World Cup qualification at the expense of Nigeria when after a goalless draw in Ghana, came to Abuja and forced the Eagles to 1-1 draw, thereby making it to the last World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles this team around started the game with intention to make it easy for themselves, taking the game to their opponent and were rewarded with the first goal in the 17th minute.

It was a goal made in Remo Stars, as captain Nduka Junior floated a beautiful through pass for Sodiq Ismail, who runs through on goal and fires past the goalkeeper.

And it was 2-0 just four minutes later with the provider of the first goal, Captain Nduka Junior finishing beautifully as the Ghanaians failed to clear their lines from a Corner.

It became worse for the visitors with the third goal coming in the 24th minute.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare tries to play a ball into midfield, but he sends the pass straight into the path of Saviour Isaac, who skips past his marker and makes it three.

With the job already done in the first half, the Super Eagles played the second half trying to consolidate, they however allowed their opponent to score what would be a consolation goal in 73 minutes When Stephen Amankuna pulls one back for the Ghanaians as the game ended 3-1 on aggregates.

