CHAN Qualifiers: Nigeria, Ghana in Decisive Tie in Uyo

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday will be keeping a date with history when the file out against Ghana in 2025 CHAN qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

After a goalless draw away in Accra, a win at home will secure the team qualification for the tournament scheduled to take place across three different countries; Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Stand-in coach of the team, Daniel Ogunmodede, ahead of the game said the focus of the team was to attain victory that will spring Nigeria to the finals of the competition early next year.

Both illustrious regional rivals battled to a scoreless stalemate in Accra on Sunday and the final qualifying fixture is delicately poised ahead of the decider at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

“We are doing everything to stay focused by avoiding any distraction,” the Remo Stars head coach said.

“Yes, we got a scoreless draw in the first leg away and now playing at home, but we are not in any way carried away. Our objective was to score an away goal in Accra but that did not happen.

“On Saturday, we will approach the game like our lives depend on it. Our watchword is getting the win that will qualify us for the African Nations Championship finals coming up in East Africa.”

The competition reserved for footballers plying their trade in their nation’s domestic Leagues will take place between February 1 and 28, 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: