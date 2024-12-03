CHAN Qualifiers: Eguavoen Snubs Musa, Invites 44-Year-Old Rabiu Ali, 29 Others To Ghana

Share

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has did not consider Kano Pillars star Ahmed Musa but included his 44-year-old teammate Rabiu Ali in the squad that will face Ghana in the qualifiers for next year’s African Nations Championship finals.

Musa, an out-of-favour captain of the Super Eagles has been in good form since he joined Kano Pillars this summer and there were insinuations he could lead the home-based Eagles for the qualifiers.

However, Eguavoen instead picked Musa’s teammate, Ali, who has scored eight goals in the current campaign alongside 29 others.

Remo Stars’ goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, Rivers United defender Steven Mayo, and Abia Warriors’ exciting forward Sunday Megwo are considered.

There are also Enyimba FC goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena, Remo Stars’ wingback Ismail Sadiq, Enugu Rangers’ midfield ace Ka – zeem Ogunleye and Nasarawa United forward Anas Yusuf.

Victor Collins, the Nasarawa United defender called up for last month’s 2025 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda, and Plateau United’s Adamu Abubakar, are also called up.

All the invited players have been instructed to arrive at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State on Wednesday, 4th December 2024, where the team will train ahead of the first leg of the qualification fixture against Ghana’s Black Stars B, billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 22nd December.

The second leg will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Sta – dium, Uyo on Saturday, 28th December.

