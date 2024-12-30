CHAN Qualification: Best New Year Gift For Nigerians – Ogunmodede

Share

Head coach of the Super Eagles B team, Daniel Ogunmodede, has said the 3-1 defeat of Ghana in the CHAN 2025 qualifiers was the best gift for Nigerians in this period of Yuletide.

After a goalless draw away in Accra, the home-based Super Eagles turned the table around at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, securing their passage to the tournament they have missed the last two editions.

Three first-half goals gave the Super Eagles the cushion going into the second half with their opponent scoring what would be a consolation goal in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Ogunmodede expressed his happiness as he dedicated the win to all Nigerians. “I’m happy for the win. I’m happy for the country, Nigeria, and I’m happy for Nigerians’ solidarity.

It’s a Yuletide and New Year gift to Nigerians,” he said after the game. “We want our people to be happy, and I’m delighted that we’ve given them something to celebrate during the Yuletide and New Year.”

Share

Please follow and like us: