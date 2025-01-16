CHAN: Nigeria To Face Senegal In Group D

Share

The Super Eagles B team have been drawn in Group D of the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) and will have to navigate the group alongside the defending champions, Senegal.

With Nigeria not among the seeded teams, it was expected that they are going to be paired alongside the host or the defending champion as they have all secured the top position in all the groups.

One of the host countries, Kenya, will have their hands full with the two most successful teams of the tournament, Morocco and DR Congo in Group A, with Angola and Zambia completing the five-team group.

Morocco and DR Congo have both won the title twice with the North Africans lifting the title backto-back in 2018 when they hosted and 2020 in Cameroon.

The second host of this year’s tournament, Tanzania will battle it out with Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central Africa in Group B.

Group C with the third host, Uganda taking on Niger, Guinea and two wild card teams expected to emerge later before the Championship in August.

Completing Group D alongside Nigeria and Senegal are Congo and Sudan with the top two teams qualifying for the next round.

Nigeria is yet to win the title having finished third in 2014 and second in 2018 and will be looking forward to winning it for the first time this year.

Share

Please follow and like us: