CHAN Eagles’ll Play For Pride Against Congo, Says Chelle

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will play their last group game at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Congo today, and head coach, Eric Chelle, says the team will be playing for pride. The Eagles are already out of the tournament after losing their first two matches.

They were beaten 1-0 by Senegal in the opening game before suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Sudan. Chelle admitted his players made too many mistakes but stressed the importance of ending the campaign on a positive note. “We made a lot of mistakes in the previous games, and the tournament is done, but we need to go back with something,” the Malian coach told reporters.

“For this game, there will be changes because we lost two games; we need to change some things,” Chelle said. “I’m waiting to see how the players will start and finish this match because, as professionals, they must remain focused, maintain the right state of mind, and above all, show their qualities.”

The Nigeria–Congo clash will take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with kick-off scheduled for 6 pm Nigerian time.