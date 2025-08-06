CHAN Eagles Succumb To Defending Champions, Senegal, In Opener

Nigeria’s homebased national team, the CHAN Eagles, started their 2024 African Nations Championship campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to defending champions Senegal yesterday. The Group D match, played under floodlights, was tightly contested in the first half with both teams failing to find the net.

Nigeria’s defence held strong early on, with young Ikorodu City defender Leonard Ngenge standing out as a key performer. After halftime, the CHAN Eagles came out more confident, connecting passes better and pushing forward in search of a goal.

In the 71st minute, Akanni Qudus had a shot deflected for a corner as Nigeria looked likely to score. But it was Senegal who broke the deadlock just four minutes later. A quick counter-attack caught Nigeria’s defence wide open, forcing goalkeeper Lawal Mustapha off his line. Gomis, a well-traveled Senegalese forward, made no mistake and put his team in front in the 75th minute. Despite Nigeria’s efforts, they couldn’t find an equaliser before the final whistle.