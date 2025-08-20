CHAN Eagles Go Out On High After 2-0 Win Over Congo

The Super Eagles B caged Congo’s Red Devils with two goals in the second half in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam yesterday, but their firepower came too late as both teams were eliminated from the 8th African Nations Championship at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Congo had hopes of inching their way into the knockout rounds before kick-off, with two points from their first two matches, including a fitfighting draw with champions Senegal.

On their part, the Eagles already had their bags packed for the journey home after an underwhelming first two games of the group phase in which they lost by a lone goal to Senegal and were battered for four by Sudan.

Both teams did not present a spectacle in the first period, with no clearcut opportunities created, though the Red Devils could have gone ahead in the 25th minute when Nigeria captain Nduka Junior bungled a simple pass and was lucky the opposing striker could not keep his header down in front of junior international goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt.

Nigeria returned from recess with obvious renewed vigour, and it was no surprise when Anas Yusuf connected home beautifully, a headed pass by Sikiru Alimi in the 56th minute, following a cross by defender Abdulrafiu.