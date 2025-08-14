CHAN Eagles, Chelle Under Fire For Dismal Show

Udeze, Ezeji, Ideye blast team, NPFL

The home-based Super Eagles have been slammed by former Nigerian internationals after a woeful showing at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria. The team, led by Malian coach Eric Chelle, crashed out of the tournament with a game to spare following a heavy 4-0 loss to Sudan on Tuesday. It was the second defeat in a row for the CHAN Eagles, who had earlier lost 1-0 to Senegal.

The back-toback defeats have left fans embarrassed and angry, as Nigeria failed to make it past the group stage. Speaking to New Telegraph, former Nigeria Premier Football League top scorer Victor Ezeji said there was no excuse for such a poor performance.

“Well, for them to have lost two games means that the performance is poor,” Ezeji said. “Losing two games against Senegal and Sudan, it’s worrisome. I know people will say the league is not on, it’s on break, and so on, but we didn’t see the quality. “You know, there is a way you play and lose, and people say it’s just hard luck.

But this time, you can clearly see the quality is not there. I have always advocated for home-based players to be integrated into the main team, but what I saw here shows the quality is just not good enough.” Ezeji also criticised the decision to replace coaches Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, who handled the qualifiers, with Chelle. “The coach should have allowed those who qualified the team to take them to the tournament.

Look at Senegal; they went with another coach, different from their main national team coach, and they still delivered,” he said. Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze was even more blunt. “The coach has to share in the blame because he is in charge of the team,” Udeze blasted. “The team were a disgrace. The players have shown they’re not good enough to be called up by the Super Eagles. They failed to take the opportunity they got through the CHAN.”