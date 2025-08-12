CHAN Eagles Bid To Avoid Early Crash In Showdown With Sudan

Ni g e r i a ’ s home-based Super Eagles will be fighting to keep their hopes alive when they face Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane in a crucial Group D match at the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) today in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

After a painful 1-0 defeat to defending champions Senegal last week, the Eagles know that only a win will be enough to keep them in the race for a spot in the knockout stage. The game will be played at the 15,000-capacity Amaan Stadium, the same venue where Nigeria lost to Senegal.

Senegal’s only shot on target in the match was enough to seal their victory, leaving Nigeria in a do-or-die situation. Coach Eric Chelle admitted that his team is under pressure but must rise to the occasion against Sudan. “I just want to win this game against Sudan; this is my main focus,” Chelle said during the pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We are under pressure, but we are ambitious and we must win. This game is the most important for us because a win can change the story for the team.” Captain Nduka Harrison Junior echoed his coach’s determination, saying the team has put the loss to Senegal behind them and is focused on correcting their mistakes.

“We are taking it one game at a time,” he said. “The first game was a setback, not a disaster. We have a point to prove, and we are ready.” Sudan, on the other hand, are also chasing their first win after conceding a late equaliser in their opening game against Congo, which ended 1-1.

Their coach, Kwesi Appiah, says they respect Nigeria but are not afraid of them. “Nigeria is one of Africa’s biggest football nations and we respect them, but we won’t fear them,” Appiah said. “This is football, the best team on the day will win. I have only watched one game of Nigeria, so I can’t judge them fully. I don’t see any single player as a threat; the whole team is the challenge.”