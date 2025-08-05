CHAN: Eagles B Ready To Face Tough Senegal In Opener

N i g e r i a ’ s h o m e – b a s e d Super Eagles are set to begin their 2024 CHAN jour – ney with a tough opener against defending champions Senegal today, at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The team, led by coach Eric Chelle, is returning to the tournament after missing the last two editions.

With a squad made up of top players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the Eagles B are eager to make a strong comeback.

Key players include striker Sikiru Alimi, goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani, and defender Junior Nduka, along with rising stars like Leonard Ngenge and Adedayo Olamilekan.

Senegal, although slightly weakened by the injury of their main goalkeeper, remains favourites and will be a big test for Nigeria.

Interestingly, this will be the first-ever CHAN meeting between the two nations. After weeks of training and friendly games, the Super Eagles B are confident and ready to hit the ground running.