CHAN: Dar-es-salaam To Host Opening Game

…as Eagles B play group games in Zanzibar

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday announced the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam (mainland Tanzania), as the host of the opening match of the 8th African Nations Championship.

While the final match, on Saturday, August 30, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, the third and fourth matches will be held at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles B will play their group B matches in Zanzibar – a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa. It is an island of less than two million people.

Nigeria is in group B with Cup holders Senegal, Congo and Sudan. Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the three East African nations that have been jointly awarded the hosting right for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, have been mandated to host this year’s African Nations Championship as a proper dress rehearsal.

The tournament will be staged between August 2 and 30. With the defenestration of Equatorial Guinea from the tournament following a ruling of the CAF Appeals Committee, Congo has been restored to Nigeria’s group B.

The Super Eagles B, who were also bronze-medallists in South Africa in 2014, qualified for this year’s finals after a 3-1 aggregate defeat of Ghana in their qualifying fixture in December last year.

