CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B To Chase $3.5m

Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team stands to receive a massive financial boost if they emerge victorious at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a significant increase in the prize money for the competition, with the winners now set to pocket $3.5 million. Nigeria is among the qualified nations gearing up for the prestigious tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, emphasised the body’s commitment to rewarding excellence and elevating the status of the tournament.

The tournament comes up next month as the Super Eagles departed the country last week for the East African countries. Nigeria has not won the championship since its inception some years ago.