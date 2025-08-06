CHAN 2024: Chelle Laments S’Eagles’ Lack Of Aggression

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has expressed deep frustration with his team’s performance after their 1-0 defeat to defending champions Senegal in their opening Group D fixture of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The tightly contested match was held on Tuesday at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, where Senegal’s Christian Kobi struck in the 75th minute to seal a narrow win and hand Nigeria a tough start to their CHAN campaign.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Chelle was blunt in his assessment of the game, stating that his team lacked mental sharpness and physical aggression.

“We need to improve our state of mind. We need to be more competitive and, once again, be more aggressive,” the coach told journalists.

Despite dominating possession, the Super Eagles runners-up in 2018 and bronze medalists in 2014 failed to register any real attacking threat, with both teams managing just one shot on target each. Nigeria’s inability to penetrate Senegal’s defense, particularly in the first half, was a key factor in the loss.

“In the first half, we created no chance to score, so we need to be more aggressive,” Chelle added. “We can’t play football if we lose every duel during the game.”

The CHAN tournament, exclusive to players competing in their country’s domestic leagues, has often been a mixed bag for Nigeria, and the loss adds further pressure ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Next up for the Super Eagles is a must-win clash against Sudan on Tuesday, 12 August, at the same venue. Sudan were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo in the group’s other opening game, setting the stage for a tightly contested group finish.

Chelle hinted at possible tactical and psychological adjustments for the upcoming matches against Sudan and Congo, saying:

“We will see, for the games against Sudan and Congo, if we will play the same way. If we are scared about some things, we will go back to Nigeria.”

With only the top two teams from Group D progressing to the knockout stage, Nigeria now face a critical battle to keep their CHAN 2024 hopes alive.