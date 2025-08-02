CHAN 2024: Chelle Defends Remo Stars-Dominated Squad

The head coach of the Super Eagles B team, Eric Chelle has defended his decision to include a good number of players from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Remo Stars, in his final 24-man squad for the upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Chelle’s selection of nine Remo Stars players has generated controversy, especially with Daniel Ogunmodede, one of his assistants, currently serving as head coach of the club.

Football critics have questioned the fairness and objectivity of the list, alleging favoritism.

In response, Chelle insisted that his decision was purely tactical, based on the players’ suitability for his preferred style of play.

“My only thinking is I have a philosophy. I want to keep the ball, and when we don’t have the ball, I want us to press high. So I need to bring some players who can play in my philosophy,” Chelle said in an interview with the Super Eagles Media Team.

As part of their build-up to the CHAN finals, the Home Eagles recently played two friendly matches against Zanzibar. The first ended in a goalless draw, while the second finished 2‑2 on Thursday.

Chelle’s side will begin their CHAN 2024 campaign with a challenging opener against defending champions Senegal at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.