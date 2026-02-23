ChamsCorp Gets Chair, MD

ChamsCorp Plc, a subsidiary of Chams Holding Company Plc has appointed Mohammed Yunusa as chairman and Dr Olufemi Oyenuga as managing director.

By his appointment, Oyenuga ceases to be an executive director in Chams Holding Company and has been reclassified as a non-executive director, effective February 1, 2026.

In a statement by its Secretary, Oluwaseun Osuji, the new chairman is a renowned finance expert, specialising in deal structuring, corporate and retail finance, business strategy, digital transformation, and Islamic finance and banking.

He has almost a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has facilitated high-level financial transactions across various sectors, including transportation, agriculture, infrastructure, and renewable energy, in sub-Saharan and Northern Africa.

He currently leads the consumer and digital banking business for the non-Interest banking retail business for Sterling Bank Nigeria and sits on the board of Chams Holding Company as a non-executive director. Also, Oyenuga is an expert information management data analytics specialist responsible for delivering value-added BI Analytics solutions that power global performance.