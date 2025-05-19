Chams Picks Company Secretary

Share

Chams Holding Company Plc has appointed Mrs. Oluwaseun Osuji as company secretary. The company said in a statement by its head of Human Relations, Mayowa Olaniya that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and investing public had been notified her appointment.

She replaced Yetunde Emmanuel, who served as the company secretary. Osuji, who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2009, is a wellestablished and seasoned legal practitioner with about a decade of experience in litigation and corporate and commercial law.

Her areas of core competence include but are not limited to corporate governance practice, risk management and contracts review and negotiations as well as mergers & acquisitions.

She obtained a degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University and a master fegree in law from University of Lagos. Osuji is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, associate member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration (CIPR) and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Prior to joining the company, she was a senior associate at Advocaat Law Practice, where she led a team of associates in providing company secretarial and legal advisory services to companies in the energy sector as well as in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Industry, where she managed clientele and was responsible for designing and driving the strategy of the Energy Department of the firm.

Until her appointment, she worked as the senior legal manager in charge of the leadership of the Chams Holdco Legal Team and the Company Secretariat. Known for a proactive.

