CHAMS Leads Losers As NGX Records Broad Decline Across Equities

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) witnessed widespread price declines yesterday as several equities closed lower, with Chams emerging as the biggest loser for the day.

Data from the NGX gainers and losers report shows that profit-taking and weakened buying interest pressured market performance. Chams topped the losers’ chart after its share price fell by 10.00 per cent, dropping from N3.40 on Tuesday to N3.06.

HMCALL followed with an 8.88 per cent decline, closing at N4.00 from N4.39. FG202034S2 also recorded notable depreciation, shedding 8.48 per cent to close at N106.98 from N116.89. UACN dipped by 8.18 per cent, closing at N80.80 compared to the previous day’s N88.00, while Sunu Assurance lost 6.98 per cent to end at N4.00.

Linkage Assurance rounded off the top laggards with a 4.35 per cent decline to N1.76. The downtrend extended to a broad set of mid- and large-cap stocks, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Cornerstone Insurance shed 3.67 per cent to close at N5.25, while NSLTECH and Regency Assurance also recorded losses of 3.57 per cent and 2.97 per cent, respectively. Access Corporation declined 2.87 per cent to N20.30, and AIICO fell 2.56 per cent to N3.42.

Other mild decliners included NB, which edged down by 1.33 per cent to N74.00; Oando, down 1.25 per cent to N39.35; Jaiz Bank, which lost 1.11 per cent; and Caverton, dropping 0.90 per cent. Wema Bank, May & Baker, CWG and Fidelity Bank also recorded marginal declines.

Despite the widespread losses, some stocks posted noteworthy gains. Japual Gold led the gainers’ chart with a 10.00 per cent appreciation, rising to N2.53 from N2.30. Prestige Assurance gained 9.40 per cent to close at N1.63, while MECURE advanced 7.72 per cent to N34.90.

TIP and Consolidated Hallmark also saw gains of 7.30 per cent and 6.97 per cent, respectively. Other performers included Ikeja Hotel, up 6.58 per cent; Neimeth, rising 6.19 per cent; and Sovereign Trust Insurance, which appreciated by 3.23 per cent.

Large-cap stocks such as Vitafoam, UCAP, UBA, GTCO and Dangote Sugar also posted modest gains. Market capitalization dipped slightly to N93.62 trillion, according to NGX Daily Official List data, reflecting the impact of the day’s selloffs.

The All-Share Index closed at 146,862.01 basis points. Analysts say the mixed performance signals continued sector rotation and profit-taking ahead of year-end positioning, with investors selectively targeting value opportunities across the market.