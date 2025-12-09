Champz Opens Up On Inspirations Behind Debut EP

Champz, the fast-rising 14-year-old talent and son of internationally acclaimed artist Wizkid, has shed light on the creative forces behind his debut EP, ‘Champion’s Arrival’.

The young rapper, who has been gaining significant attention since the project dropped, shared insights about the musicians and sounds that have helped shape his artistry.

Speaking during an interview with Glitch Africa, Champz explained that his style is heavily influenced by a mix of UK rap and Afro-fusion.

He credited prominent UK artists such as J Hus, Asko, Nines, and Clavish for contributing to the direction of his sound.

According to him, their delivery, storytelling, and ability to merge rhythm with raw street energy played a huge role in crafting his own musical identity.

The teenager’s approach combines elements of Afro-swing with UK drill, resulting in a distinctive sound marked by bold flows, rhythmic bounce, and introspective yet street-tinted themes.

His EP reflects this fusion, presenting a refreshing blend that resonates strongly with young audiences while establishing him as a new voice in the evolving Afro-rap scene.

Since its release, Champion’s Arrival has been making remarkable strides across streaming platforms. The project soared to the top of Apple Music Nigeria’s albums chart just five hours after launch, an impressive milestone for a newcomer.

Within the first 24 hours, it had already generated more than a million streams, signalling growing excitement around the young artist’s potential.

With his early achievements and a clear sense of musical direction, Champz is steadily carving out a place for himself beyond his father’s legacy. His debut EP not only showcases his artistic confidence but also marks the beginning of what many predict will be a promising career.