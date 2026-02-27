Champstiz Unveils Born A Champion With Standout Single ‘Zigemo’

Fast-rising Nigerian artist Champstiz, born Allen Perelade Opuaye, has officially released his highly anticipated EP Born A Champion, a six-track body of work that reflects resilience, self-belief, growth, and lived experiences.

The project captures different emotional phases of his journey, blending vulnerability with confidence in a way that feels both personal and relatable.

Leading the EP is the vibrant single “Zigemo,” an energetic, street-inspired anthem driven by rhythm, charisma, and bold delivery.

With its catchy hook and replay value, the track sets the tone for the entire project and highlights Champstiz’s ability to create music that connects instantly while maintaining authenticity.

Beyond “Zigemo,” Born A Champion unfolds through tracks like Rum, Where, Nene, Find You, and Controller. Each record adds a distinct layer to the narrative, from celebratory vibes and youthful expression to introspection, romance, emotional vulnerability, and determined ambition.

Together, they form a well-rounded sonic experience that showcases his versatility across Afro-fusion and street-hop influences.

Speaking about the project, Champstiz describes it as a reflection of his journey — the struggles, lessons, wins, and unwavering belief that no matter the obstacles, you are born to succeed.

With Born A Champion, he delivers more than just music; he presents a mindset and a bold statement of intent as he continues to carve his space in Nigeria’s dynamic music landscape.