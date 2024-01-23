New Telegraph

January 23, 2024
Championship: Ndidi To Return From Injury For Leicester City

Leicester City has benefited greatly from Wilfred Ndidi’s announcement that he anticipates returning to duty in only “a couple of weeks.”

Ndidi had surgery in December to treat a muscular problem, and it was originally anticipated that he would be out for three months.

READ ALSO:

But after a speedy recovery from the injury, the Nigerian international hopes to get back into action early next month.

“The injury’s alright; I’m getting there. It’s two weeks post-surgery. Hopefully, in a couple of weeks, I’ll be back,” he told Sky Sports.

Ndidi’s injury prevented him from participating in the current 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

This season, the midfielder has contributed ten goals to Leicester City’s total score in all competitions.

