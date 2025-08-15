Champions Liverpool Target First Win As New EPL Season Begins

The Premier League is back, and tonight’s curtain-raiser promises plenty of action as reigning champions Liverpool look to hit the ground running as they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield. Fans have waited months for top-flight football to return, and this opener has all the ingredients for a thrilling contest.

Liverpool stormed to the title last season under new manager Arne Slot, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal. But the race for the crown is expected to be tighter this time, with Manchester City and the Gunners tipped to push them all the way.

The Reds’ recent 14-12 shot deficit in their Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace has raised questions, especially with midfield dynamo Ryan Gravenberch suspended for this match. His absence could leave Liverpool’s midfield more open than usual.

Bournemouth failed to score against Liverpool in both meetings last season, but that might change tonight. Manager Andoni Iraloa’s side have dangerous forwards in Evanilson, Antoine Semenyo, and Justin Kluivert, and they netted against nine of the ten other “big six” teams last term.

With Liverpool still bedding in new signings Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and former Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, the visitors could sneak a goal. Still, the odds remain firmly in Liverpool’s favour.

The Reds scored ten goals in their final four home games last season and will face a Bournemouth defence weakened by summer departures, including Illia Zabarnyi, Kerkez, and Dean Huijsen. Mo Salah will be eager to bounce back from a quiet performance at Wembley, while in-form Cody Gakpo—who scored four in four pre-season games—is tipped to be among the goals.