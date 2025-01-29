Champions League: Win-Or-Burst For Man City

Share

There will be plenty of talk about permutations leading up to the final batch of Champions League matches this week but for Manchester City, the goal is simple – win and they are in the playoff round but lose or draw and they are out of the competition.

It would have been unthinkable at the start of the season that City’s fate in the league phase would come down to the final matchday but it has not been a normal campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, while the 4-2 defeat to PSG last Wednesday showed a lack of discipline and defensive organisation, there is evidence to suggest that City may be turning a corner.

On Saturday, they recovered from an early blunder from new signing Abdukodir Khusanov, who gifted opponents Chelsea the lead after three minutes, to win 3-1 against the Blues.

Goals from Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden ensured City made it six games unbeaten in the Premier League and that victory moved them back into the top four at the expense of Newcastle and Chelsea.

There are still clearly issues that need to be addressed but City are heading in the right direction and they can make home advantage count against Club Brugge on Wednesday. Brugge themselves are on 11 points – three more than City – and are set to make the 9th-24th positions in the final Champions League standings.

Brugge have beaten Aston Villa and Sporting Lisbon already this term and held Juventus to a draw on matchday seven. Their games have typically been low-scoring but this match could require them to come out of their shell a bit more, especially if City get ahead early.

Bayern set for another high-scoring win

A shock 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord last time out in the Champions League jeapordised Bayern Munich’s chances of making the last 16 but they can finish the league phase in style at home to Slovan Bratislava.

The top eight is still reachable for Bayern Munich and, even though the 9th-24th spots look their more likely finishing range, they can boost their goal difference at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Despite losing to Feyenoord, Bayern dominated that game with 30 shots and 80 per cent possession and they have otherwise looked terrific of late, winning five of their last six competitive games.

They are no strangers to racking up the goals, destroying Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 on matchday one, while they beat Leipzig 5-1 in December and Hoffenheim 5-0 earlier this month.

Inter can ease into last 16 of Champions League

A draw is all that is required by Inter to guarantee their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League but they can go one better on matchday eight and record a win to nil against Monaco.

Monaco ran out surprise 1-0 winners against Aston Villa last Tuesday but they still look set to finish in the 9th-24th positions and their next opponents Inter are simply a cut above.

Inter have claimed five wins from their seven Champions League assignments this term, beating the likes of Arsenal and Leipzig and holding Manchester City to a draw.

Their defensive resolve has been particularly impressive in the competition with just one goal conceded across seven matchdays and even that was a late Nordi Mukiele goal conceded away to Bayer Leverkusen.

Big show looms in Germany as Stuttgart,

PSG clash Stuttgart’s clash with PSG is one of the standout fixtures in Europe on Wednesday, with the pair placed 24th and 22nd respectively in the table. While a point will likely send both through, don’t expect the pair to sit back in this clash.

PSG head into the game in fine form, with last week’s 4-2 win over Man City their eighth across their previous 10. They’re getting brilliant performances out of their wingers, with Ousmane Dembele helping to turn things around in that win over the Premier League champions.

Dembele has now scored in four successive games for PSG, while he’s netted in six of his last seven, scoring eight times. The winger should relish this clash with a Stuttgart side who have kept one clean sheet in seven in Europe, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid, 2-0 at home to Atlanta and 5-1 at Red Star.

Those defeats don’t bode well against a PSG side who have won five of their last six. The quality they have out wide in Dembele and Bradley Barcola should guide PSG to a win, but the French side have conceded in eight of their last nine. Take PSG to win and concede as they look to wrap up a spot in the next round.

