Champions League: War At Anfield As Liverpool Desperate To Complete Job Against PSG

Share

Anfield is set to host an electrifying clash as Liverpool look to finish the job against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie tonight.

The Reds hold a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg, thanks to Harvey Elliott’s late goal in Paris, but they know the battle is far from over.

Despite securing a crucial away win, Arne Slot’s side was on the back foot for much of the game at Parc des Princes, relying heavily on goalkeeper Alisson Becker to keep them in contention.

The first leg showed signs of fatigue in Liverpool’s squad, an issue that was evident again in their Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool came from behind to win 3-1, boosting their domestic title hopes, but the demanding schedule appears to be taking a toll. Slot opted for a fullstrength lineup against Southampton, a move that could impact their energy levels against PSG’s fresh legs.

For PSG, the defeat in the first leg was their only loss in 24 matches dating back to November. They bounced back emphatically with a 4-1 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes, a game where coach Luis Enrique rested several key players.

Despite that setback in Paris, PSG will take confidence from their dominant performance against Liverpool in the first leg.

They created multiple chances but failed to convert, a mistake they cannot afford to repeat at Anfield. One player Liverpool will be wary of is Ousmane Dembélé, who has been in sensational form since the start of the year.

The French forward has scored 20 goals in 2024, including a brace against Rennes last weekend. Dembélé had eight shots in the first leg, which speaks to his attacking threat.

Had luck been on his side, PSG could have walked away with a much different result. At Anfield, he will be determined to make up for missed chances and inspire PSG’s comeback.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern take leads into the second legs against Benfica, Feyenoord and Leverkusen respectively. Barcelona won 1-0 in Portugal last week just as Inter sealed a 2-0 win in the Netherlands while Bayern outclassed the current German champions at the Allianz Arena.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

