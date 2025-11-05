Champions League: Rivers United Ready To Challenge Africa’s Elite – Finidi

Rivers United head coach, Finidi George, says his side are fully motivated and prepared to test themselves against some of the biggest clubs in African football as they gear up for their maiden CAF Champions League group stage campaign.

The Pride of Rivers have been drawn in a challenging Group A alongside reigning champions Pyramids FC of Egypt, Morocco’s RS Berkane, and Zambia’s Power Dynamos.

Despite being newcomers at this stage of the competition, Finidi believes his players are eager to rise to the occasion and prove their worth among the continent’s elite.

“This is a huge opportunity for the boys. Playing against some of the best teams in Africa is extra motivation,” Finidi told the club’s media team.

“It’s a big stage that comes with great expectations, but it will also boost the confidence of the players. Everyone is looking forward to showcasing their talent and making the most of this platform.”