Champions League: Record-Chasing Osimhen Can Shoot Down Liverpool Again

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will be the man to watch when Galatasaray host Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League tonight.

Osimhen is chasing history and could equal a longstanding record for the Turkish giants if he scores again. The Nigerian forward has already scored seven goals in the competition this season and is just one goal away from matching the club record of eight goals in a single Champions League campaign set by Burak Yılmaz in the 2012/13 season.

If he scores at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Osimhen will equal the record and move closer to writing his name in Galatasaray’s history. The striker has already shown he can hurt Liverpool.

When both teams met earlier in the league phase, Galatasaray won 1-0 with Osimhen scoring the only goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute. The Nigerian is also in good form.

Last weekend, he scored the only goal in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Istanbul rivals Besiktas. Osimhen has now been involved in 10 goals in his last nine matches for Galatasaray, scoring six times during that run. His impressive performances have placed him among the leading scorers in the Champions League.

Earlier in the season, Osimhen also became Galatasaray’s highest-scoring foreign player in European competitions with 13 goals, breaking the previous record held by former Czech striker Milan Baros.