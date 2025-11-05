Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has addressed the media following his team’s narrow 1-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night, acknowledging that his side struggled to create clear-cut chances.

“The match was demanding, with a high tempo. Perhaps we lacked a bit of attacking threat in the final third. The second half came down to small details, and we started giving away some fouls.

“That goal gave them the advantage, and then we struggled a bit. There’s nothing to criticise the team for. We can recover these points,” Alonso said.

Analysis Of The Match – Alonso

Alonso described the contest as a tight affair that was ultimately decided by a crucial period in the second half.

“It was a close match, with moments, especially in those 15 minutes of the second half, where we conceded a corner, a foul, a direct free kick… they demanded a lot from you, and in the end, the goal came,” he explained.

He added, “But it was an intense match, with an even first half where we gradually improved. In the second half, everything was very tight, a matter of small details.”

The manager pointed to a series of “unnecessary fouls” that allowed Liverpool to seize the initiative. Despite the result, he drew a clear distinction between this performance and a previous loss at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“There are many ways to lose. Today’s loss was very different,” Alonso insisted.

READ ALSO:

“Today, we gave it all, we competed, the attitude was good. We were lacking a few things that we’ll have to improve for the future, because there will surely be more matches like this. But today was the toughest of the Champions League group stage.”

On Tactical Decisions And Creativity

When questioned about his midfield setup, which featured four central players, Alonso explained the initial strategy.

He said, “We thought Arda [Güler] could cut inside, stretching Fede [Valverde] out. Then we changed our minds because Arda had a good touch inside. These are decisions you make during the game.”

He conceded that breaking down Liverpool’s organised defence proved difficult. “It was difficult for us to get into the final third. They were dropping deep, and in the box, it was hard to create danger. It was a game that required hard work… and in the end, it went their way.”