Champions League: Real Pressure For Alonso Against City As Arsenal Set To Consolidate

European football braces for a blockbuster ties today in the Champions League as Real Madrid host Manchester City in yet another chapter of their growing rivalry, while an unbeaten Arsenal side look to extend their perfect European run against a volatile but dangerous Club Brugge.

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet for the third straight season, and the record favours Madrid, who have knocked City out in the last two campaigns.

Today’s game may not decide everything in the new League Phase, but a loss could leave Xabi Alonso’s team under pressure in 2025. Current form tells a different story.

Madrid have only two wins from their last seven matches, while City arrive with three straight victories and 17 goals scored in that period.

With the attacking quality on both sides, goals should be plenty. Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have scored 45 goals combined this season, but Mbappé is in hotter form.

He has nine goals in five Champions League matches and has scored in most of his recent games. His record against City is even stronger: seven goals in seven meetings, including a hat-trick at the Bernabéu earlier this year.

Haaland remains dangerous, but Mbappé looks the more likely match-winner. Arsenal enter midweek with one target: keep their 100% Champions League record. Their Premier League title challenge took a hit after Aston Villa’s late winner, but in Europe they remain dominant.