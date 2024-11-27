Champions League: Real May Not Stop Reds As Villa, Juve Tangle

Share

Liverpool went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a dramatic win away to Southampton, and they can continue their winning trend when they face the reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid on Wednesday.

It certainly wasn’t an easy afternoon for Arne Slot’s side, with a goal on either side of half-time for the hosts leaving the Reds with a deficit to overturn.

This was duly delivered by talisman Mohamed Salah, with his crucial brace landing him his ninth and tenth Premier League goals of the season.

Salah has netted six times in nine competitive home starts this term and looks a good bet to get on the scoresheet against a Real Madrid side that has struggled in the Champions League so far.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are going through a lean spell in the Premier League but they have won three of their opening four Champions League assignments and can make it another European night to remember with victory over Juventus.

The Villans have gone four games with – out a win in the Premier League following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace while they were beaten 1-0 away at Club Brugge in their latest Champions League outing.

Similarly, Monaco can build on that strong start this weekend, as they meet a Benfica side who have been beaten in their last two European outings.

The Portuguese side have suffered setbacks against Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, while they make this trip having lost three of their last five trips in this competition.

Monaco have won six of their nine home games in all competitions this season and they head into Wednesday’s encounter having won three matches on the spin.

Share

Please follow and like us: