Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed

The draw for this year’s Champions League quarter-final has been conducted today March 15, 2024, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, was tasked with picking the balls.
Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich, while Atletico Madrid play Borussia Dortmund.
Holders Manchester City have been drawn against Real Madrid for the third year running.
Paris Saint-Germain will play Barcelona
The first legs of the quarter-final fixtures will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second-leg fixtures on April 16 and 17.
FULL FIXTURES
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
PSG vs Barcelona
