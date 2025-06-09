Champions League: PSG’s Victory Proves Costly For Insurers

Share

Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Champions League victory celebrations turned into a nightmare in France. On Saturday, May 31, 2025, PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in Munich, Germany.

Atlas Magazine reports that the post-match festivities left a trail of damage in Paris and other regions: smashed shop windows, looted stores, ransacked cafés and restaurants, to name but a few incidents.

Most of the destruction was seen around the Parc des Princes stadium and the Champs-Elysées. The provisional damage report drawn up by the French Ministry of the Interior lists 692 fires, 264 of which involved vehicles.

The chaos also led to the deaths of two people: a 23-year-old motorcyclist who was hit by a car, and a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed.

La Tribune contacted Louis du Mensil, Head of Political Risks and Surety at WTW, who believes that insured losses could amount to tens or even hundreds of millions of euros.

Insurers will be looking to rebalance their accounts, due to the impact of the damage costs, and this will likely lead to higher insurance rates.

