In a breathtaking display of attacking football, Paris Saint‑Germain (PSG) dismantled Bayer Leverkusen 7–2 at the BayArena on Tuesday, sending a clear message of their ambitions for this season’s Champions League.

The first half set the tone early when the French giants struck in the 7th minute via a headed finish from Willian Pacho.

Leverkusen responded with a penalty converted by Aleix García, but their hopes were quickly crushed after two red cards, captain Robert Andrich for an elbow and PSG’s Illia Zabarnyi for conceding a spot-kick.

READ ALSO:

That chaos ushered in Norway’s breakdown for the home side, and PSG capitalised with clinical precision. Two rapid goals from Désiré Doué and a strike by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stretched the lead to 4–1 by half-time.

The visitors continued the barrage after the break, with goals from Nuno Mendes, a returning Ousmane Dembélé, and Vitinha sealing the emphatic scoreline.

For Leverkusen, the evening spiralled out of control two red cards, defensive lapses, and failing to match PSG’s firepower.

The result leaves them reeling, just two points from three group games, while PSG top their group with perfect results and a statement to the rest of Europe.

PSG’s coach, Luis Enrique, hailed the performance as a reflection of his squad’s mentality and depth at the highest level. With this win, PSG reassert themselves as contenders.

However, they will know that keeping this level of consistency, both in attack and discipline, will be key as the competition deepens.