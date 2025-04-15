Champions League: PSG Poised To Eliminate Villa As Barca Look To Complete Job

Share

Paris Saint-Germain are firmly in the driver’s seat heading into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Aston Villa, having carved out a commanding 3-1 lead in the first leg in Paris.

With momentum firmly on their side, the French champions travel to Birmingham today looking to seal their place in the semi-finals and underline their credentials as genuine contenders for the crown.

Their performance in the first leg, capped by a crucial late third goal, demonstrated just how much progress PSG have made under Luis Enrique.

No longer the flashy but fragile outfit of years past, Enrique has reshaped PSG into a disciplined, cohesive, and hungry unit that has impressed throughout their European run.

Their resilience was most evident when they shut out Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield in the last 16 — a result that now looks even more significant. Villa, meanwhile, face an uphill battle.

While manager Unai Emery is no stranger to European success, having won multiple titles in the Europa League, this tie presents a different kind of challenge.

The Midlands side needs to overturn a two-goal deficit against a PSG team in imperious form, unbeaten in Ligue 1 and currently riding a seven-game winning streak across all competitions.

