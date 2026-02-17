Champions League Playoffs: Osimhen Poised To Shoot Down Juve

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will be aiming to fire Galatasaray into the next round of the UEFA Champions League when they host Juventus in today’s playoff first leg at RAMS Park. Osimhen is on the verge of rewriting the Turkish giants’ European history.

The Nigerian forward has scored six goals in six Champions League matches this season, just two short of the club’s long-standing record of eight goals in a single campaign set by Burak Yılmaz in 2012/13.

Another strong showing against Juventus could see the in-form striker move closer to equalling, or even surpassing, that milestone as Galatasaray chase a return to Europe’s elite stage.

Osimhen is no stranger to the Italian heavyweights. During his time at Napoli, he faced Juventus seven times, scoring twice and providing two assists experience that could prove decisive in a high-stakes encounter.

Galatasaray will also draw confidence from their impressive home record against Italian opposition, having remained unbeaten in their last eight Champions League matches in Istanbul against Serie A sides, with five wins and three draws.

Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, is banking heavily on Osimhen’s form and his growing partnership with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. The duo combined brilliantly in Friday’s 5-1 league rout of Eyupspor, where Icardi netted a hat-trick, and Osimhen supplied two assists in a 4-4-2 formation. The performance appears to have settled doubts about whether both forwards can thrive together.