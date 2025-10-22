Champions League: Osimhen Bids To Help Galatasaray, Lookman Desperate To Recapture Magic

…as Onyedika faces Bayern firepower

As the UEFA Champions League takes centre stage again this evening, Nigeria’s top star, Victor Osimhen, is aiming to use his red-hot form to lift Galatasaray, Ademola Lookman is desperate to rediscover his spark for Atalanta, while Raphael Onyedika faces a daunting challenge as Club Brugge go up against the firepower of Bayern.

Fresh from a hat-trick performance for Nigeria against the Benin Republic, Osimhen is brimming with confidence as Galatasaray get set to face Bodo/Glimt in their third Champions League group match.

The 26-year-old striker made a dream start to his Champions League campaign this season, scoring the only goal in Galatasaray’s shock 1-0 victory over Liverpool on matchday two. That goal also cemented his place in history as the first Nigerian to score 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Now, Osimhen will hope to lead the Turkish giants to another crucial win against group strugglers Bodo/Glimt, who have lost both of their opening matches. Galatasaray, currently 21st in the group stage rankings, need all three points to boost their qualification hopes.

With three goals in all competitions this season, Osimhen is finding form at the right time for the club. For Lookman, the season has been less than ideal. After a turbulent summer involving transfer uncertainty, the 28-year-old has struggled to find top gear for Atalanta.

He has yet to register a goal or assist in any competition this season, including appearances for the Super Eagles, and has been in and out of full fitness. But today’s home clash against Slavia Praha presents a big opportunity for redemption. Atalanta bounced back from a 4-0 loss to PSG with a narrow 2-1 win over Club Brugge.

Another win would put them in a strong position to qualify, and Lookman is expected to play a vital role if they are to succeed. Onyedika and his Club Brugge teammates have perhaps the toughest assignment this week as they travel to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.