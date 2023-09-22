Champions League: Napoli Coach Hails Osimhen After Heroics at Braga

Victor Osimhen has been named the man-of-the-match award winner for his excellent display during Napoli’s narrow 2-1 win at Braga on Wednesday night, Soccernet.ng reports.

Napoli opened their 2023–2024 UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought victory over Portugal’s Braga The Italian Serie A champions bagged all three points through a late Sikou Niakate own goal, as Braga’s Bruma had earlier cancelled out Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s opener for Napoli.

However, much of the game’s best highlights revolved around Osimhen. Napoli coach Rudi Garcia praised Osimhen for his overall performance in a UEFA Champions League win at Portuguese club Sporting Braga, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

“Victor Osimhen fought hard and ran,” saluted Garcia. “It’s what I expect from all my players: that when it comes time to defend, they all help out.”