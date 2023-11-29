Champions League Matchday Five Tuesday’s Results In Full

The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League matchday five produced some stunning results which amplified why the UCL is the elite club football competition in the world

In the matchday five games that went down on Tuesday night, November 28, virtually every match venue across Europe recorded nail-biting actions. But the most enthralling encounter took place at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

During the game, RB Leipzig led the reigning UEFA Champions League winners 2-0 in the first 33 minutes and City had to wait until the 54th minute before they started fighting back courtesy of a goal from Erling Haaland.

“Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez helped City to complete the comeback as Pep Guardiola’s men won 3-2 to reaffirm their place in the next round and their first spot in Group G.

Another venue that almost produced a spectacular result was the Parc des Princes where Newcastle United enjoyed the lead from the 24th minute of the game courtesy of a strike from Alexander Isak.

It was not until the injury time of the second half that Paris Saint Germain scored the equalizer via a penalty taken by Kylian Mbappe in the 98th minute.

The draw dropped Newcastle to the third spot in Group F with 5 points in 5 games, two points below second-placed PSG and five points below first-placed Borussia Dortmund.

At San Siro, Nigeria’s winger, Samuel Chukwueze scored his first Champions League goal for AC Milan but that wasn’t enough to stop Borussia Dortmund from beating them 3-1 in front of their fans as they dropped to the bottom of Group F five points in five games.

This means that the group is still open for Milan, Newcastle, and PSG as they are all left with just a game to push for qualification to the next round.

At the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, FC Barcelona gave themselves a very strong advantage heading to the last game of the Group stage with a 2-1 win over Porto.

The win left them at the top of Group H with 12 points in five games, three points above second-placed Porto and third-placed Shakhtar Donetsk. This means that a draw is enough for Barca to seal their place in the next round.

Below are all the results of the Champions League games played on Tuesday, November 28:

SS Lazio v Celtic (2-0)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Antwerp (1-0)

Feyenoord v Atlético Madrid (1-3)

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United (1-1)

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund (1-3)

Manchester City v RB Leipzig (3-2)

BSC Young Boys v Crvena Zvezda (2-0)

FC Barcelona v FC Porto (2-1)