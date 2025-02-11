Champions League: Man City, Real Begin Battle For Survival

Share

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to renew their thrilling Champions League rivalry, but this time under very different circumstances.

The two European giants have faced each other in each of the last four seasons, producing unforgettable moments.

However, unlike previous meetings in the semifinals or quarterfinals, this encounter is about survival. Instead of competing for a spot in the final, both clubs are battling just to reach the Round of 16.

The Two teams failed to make the top eight and ended up in a playoff but were both unlucky to be drawn against each other at the stage.

One of them have to go home after this stage. Real Madrid are dealing with a major injury crisis in defence. Key players like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba are all injured, leaving their backline very weak.

Because of this, coach Carlo Ancelotti might have to use an unusual defensive setup, including midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and young player Raúl Asencio.

Despite these defensive struggles, Madrid remains strong in attack. The arrival of Kylian Mbappé has added more firepower to an already dangerous attack that includes Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior.

However, their performances in big matches have been disappointing. They lost 4-0 at home to Barcelona and were beaten 5-2 by the same team in the Super Cup.

These weaknesses could give Manchester City a chance to take advantage. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have endured an unusually shaky season.

They barely won against lower-league side Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, and their performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League have not been convincing.

City’s biggest problem has been their defence. A heavy 5-1 loss to Arsenal exposed their weaknesses, which could be dangerous against Real Madrid’s attacking threats.

However, their attack remains strong, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden leading the way. City’s games have been full of goals, with over three goals scored in eight of their last nine matches.

Share

Please follow and like us: