Champions League: Man City, Dortmund Set For Thriller At Etihad

Manchester City are starting to get their act together in the Premier League and while their squad is much changed from the one that won their first Champions League three seasons ago, they look like being a potential force this time.

That feeling will intensify if they can get past Borussia Dortmund today, but their Bundesliga opponents will not sit back on their visit to the Etihad, which is great news for those looking forward to seeing a few goals.

City can call upon former BVB favourite Erling Haaland to lead their charge and the Norwegian has been in unstoppable form, scoring twice in his last five matches on his own patch, but Dortmund have demonstrated in this competition that they can more than play their part.

Niko Kovac’s side have already enjoyed a busy Champions League campaign and have scored 12 goals in their three matches. They should have claimed three points against Juventus as they were pegged back by two injury-time goals in a 4-4 draw in Turin, but they confirmed their dominance with a 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and a 4-2 success over Copenhagen.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are the only team to have beaten them this season and they should give a good account of themselves in Manchester, so the main bet is the game containing at least four goals and correct-score punters may be interested in backing a 3-2 City win, mainly because Haaland’s rampant form could give Pep Guardiola’s side the edge.

Those looking for an anytime-goalscorer interest may be put off by the prohibitive price of the Norwegian finding the net, especially as he has scored 13 of City’s 18 Premier League goals this season.