Champions League: Man City Desperate To End Winless Streak As Arsenal, Bayern Seek Victories

Share

Pep Guardiola’s contract extension wasn’t able to spark a Manchester City turnaround at the weekend, with a 4-0 thumping against Tottenham sparking even more concern for the Premier League champions.

City have now lost five on the spin and their latest defeat was the most alarming of the lot, given the margin and considering it was their first home loss since the eve of the 2022 World Cup.

City are expected to receive a boost in the Champions League this week, as they’re heavily tipped to beat Dutch side Feyenoord.

Their return of seven points from four games in the new-look competition has them just a point clear of the Eredivisie outfit, leaving the Citizens 10th in the 36-team table.

They need to improve to avoid clogging their fixture schedule with an extra set of knockout games, never mind their desperation for an end to Guardiola’s worst run of his career.

Meanwhile, .Bayern Munich have won three of their last four meetings with Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga giants are again worth siding with when these sides clash in the Champions League.

Neither of these teams have made explosive starts to the new-look Champions League with Bayern down in 17th spot and PSG in the 25th going this meeting at the Allianz Arena.

But Bayern looked resolute in their 1-the 0 win over Benfica on the matchday four and they have been superb in the Bundesliga, winning nine of their 11 matches under Vincent Kompany this term.

Similarly, following a sticky run that saw them triumph just twice in seven matches, Arsenal returned to form and winning ways with Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but confront a big test against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal today.

Share

Please follow and like us: